‘Ulaga Tamil Pannpattu Maiyam’ felicitates Tamil scholars

January 12, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ulaga Tamil Pannpattu Maiyam felicitated Tamil scholars for their contribution to literature at the ninth annual award function held here on Saturday.

‘Sirpi’ Balasubramaniam was chosen for the ‘U.Ve.Sa Tamilarignar Award’ and a cash prize of ₹3 lakh; K.V. Krishnamurthy was chosen for ‘Dr Nalla Palaniswamy Award’ and the ‘Periasami Thooran Padaippalar Award’ was presented to Ayesha R. Natarajan along with ₹2 lakh cash each. Special awards were also conferred on Bharathi Krishnakumar, K. Ashok Kumar and S. Venugopal, according to a release.

The Maiyam also released two Tamil books — ‘Oppila Kamban’ (Unparalleled Kamban) authored by P. Maruthanayagam, and ‘Kulandaigal Nalam’ (Children welfare), an extensive edition authored by K. Rajendran.

Maiyam chairman Nalla G.Palaniswami, secretary Thavamanidevi Palaniswami, and Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University former Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan took part.

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

