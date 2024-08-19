ADVERTISEMENT

Ukkadam’s Hyper Park launched in Coimbatore

Published - August 19, 2024 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the Ukkadam Hyper Park in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The much-anticipated opening of Ukkadam’s Hyper park took place on Monday in collaboration with Start India Foundation, Asian Paints, Coimbatore Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore and Coimbatore Vizha, marking a significant milestone in Ukkadam against the backdrop of the Ukkadam Art Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyper Park is a multipurpose park focusing on creating a permanent solution for the lack of quality open space in Ukkadam, a largely rehabilitated area. The park is built using sustainable materials and upcycled construction.

Team Coimbatore Vizha launched Coimbatore Vizha’s Art Street after the Hyper Park was opened. This marks the first official event held in Ukkadam’s Hyper Park. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the park in the presence of Arun Senthilnathan, Coimbatore Vizha – Chair; Saumya, Coimbatore Vizha - Co Chair; Vikas and Tanish, Start India founders; R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and R. Ravindran from RAAC.

Vizha Art Street will be held on November 30 and December 1, 2024 on Scheme Road, Race Course. From live painting sessions to unique installations, the event promises to be a feast for the visitors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For Art Street registrations, log on to https://coimbatorevizha.theticket9.com/ Or call +91 96005 14888.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US