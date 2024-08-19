Ukkadam’s Hyper Park launched in Coimbatore

The much-anticipated opening of Ukkadam’s Hyper park took place on Monday in collaboration with Start India Foundation, Asian Paints, Coimbatore Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore and Coimbatore Vizha, marking a significant milestone in Ukkadam against the backdrop of the Ukkadam Art Project.

The Hyper Park is a multipurpose park focusing on creating a permanent solution for the lack of quality open space in Ukkadam, a largely rehabilitated area. The park is built using sustainable materials and upcycled construction.

Team Coimbatore Vizha launched Coimbatore Vizha’s Art Street after the Hyper Park was opened. This marks the first official event held in Ukkadam’s Hyper Park. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the park in the presence of Arun Senthilnathan, Coimbatore Vizha – Chair; Saumya, Coimbatore Vizha - Co Chair; Vikas and Tanish, Start India founders; R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and R. Ravindran from RAAC.

Vizha Art Street will be held on November 30 and December 1, 2024 on Scheme Road, Race Course. From live painting sessions to unique installations, the event promises to be a feast for the visitors.

For Art Street registrations, log on to https://coimbatorevizha.theticket9.com/ Or call +91 96005 14888.