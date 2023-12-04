HamberMenu
Ukkadam residents raise concern over garbage and water at grievance meet

December 04, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Anbu Nagar in Ukkadam hold garbage bags outside Coimbatore District Collectorate on Monday, raising concerns over waste being dumped and burnt in the area.

: Residents of Ukkadam’s Anbu Nagar raised concerns over “the unbearable stench from garbage dumped in the open and later burned, giving rise to various health issues,” at the Collectorate grievance meeting held on Monday.

In addition to this, residents have claimed that sewage is being mixed with the drinking water supply to homes due to the breakage of underground pipes which have been left unrepaired despite raising the issue with multiple officials from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

“There is a rise in instances of asthma, skin diseases, and other infections among residents here because of the water. It is grey and tastes bad as well,” a resident said. The group demanded that the District Administration investigate the matter as soon as possible to help the residents find a permanent solution. “Either the problem is solved or we perish,” they said.

In another petition submitted by residents of Sarada Mill Road, Sundarapuram, concerns were raised about the proposed establishment of a third TASMAC shop despite there already being two others on the same road, situated less than 500 metres from each other.

“The proposed location is already densely populated with schools, hospitals, and residential areas. We fear this addition will create traffic issues and negatively impact the safety and well-being of residents,” one of the residents said while questioning the need for a third liquor shop in the area.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received a total of 470 petitions from the public including 64 for free housing, 11 petitions for employment and 262 petitions on drinking water, roads and other basic amenities.

