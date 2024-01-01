Ukkadam flyover works in Coimbatore to take a month more for completion

January 01, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - COIMBATORE

Construction of the flyover at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city is expected to be over by the end of next month, except for one ramp.

The district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the laying of the deck slabs was over and access ramps were under construction. The ramp from the Ukkadam bypass road (Valankulam road) can be taken up only after shifting the Ukkadam bus stand. Tenders were floated to construct an alternative structure for the bus stand.

The rest of the flyover works are expected to be completed by the end of January, he said. The district road safety committee will recommend action against the contractor and engineers if the works extend beyond that, he added.

Officials involved in the project said construction of the flyover is almost over and the trial run on it is expected to commence within a month.

The 3.8 km flyover from Oppanakara Street to Athupalam Junction is under construction at ₹280 crores. The works were taken up in two phases and the project was expected to be over by July this year and then by the end of December.

The deck work is the major portion and it is over. Only the approach roads need to be built and it will be completed in a month, the officials said.