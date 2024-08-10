GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukkadam flyover work was started by AIADMK: former Minister S.P. Velumani

Published - August 10, 2024 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The works for the Ukkadam flyover, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 09,2024 (Friday), was started when All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) was in power, said Thondamuthur Legislator and former Minister S.P. Velumani.

Mr. Velumani along with the AIADMK MLAs inspected the completed flyover.

Later, Mr. Velumani told media persons former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami sanctioned all the projects that Coimbatore wanted. With the commissioning of the flyover, a long-pending dream of the residents has been fulfilled. It was when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister in 2014-15, a decision to construct a flyover was taken at the Collector’s conference. On April 29, 2018, Mr. Palaniswami allocated ₹ 216 crore, which included ₹82 crore for land acquisition, for the project. On February 30, 2019, Mr. Palaniswami allocated ₹481.44 crore.

Mr. Velumani urged the ruling DMK Government to speed up the down ramp construction from the flyover to Sungam bypass.

