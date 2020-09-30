Ukkadam flyover to be extended

Coimbatore

30 September 2020 23:17 IST

The State Highways Department is all set to extend the Ukkadam flyover, with bids to be finalised for the work shortly.

An official of the Department said that there was no response during the first call for bids. During the second call, three companies had applied. One of these will be finalised in a month to take up the project. The schedule of work will be finalised when the agreement is signed with the contractor. It will take about two years to complete the work.

Nearly 80 % of the work has been completed for the Ukkadam flyover and its extension will be a four-lane flyover two km, covering the Aathupalam junction. The extension work will include construction of five ramps too, all with two lanes. The project cost for the extension work was initially estimated to be ₹ 265 crore and it has not been revised now, the official said.

