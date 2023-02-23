ADVERTISEMENT

Ukkadam flyover to be completed in five months, says official

February 23, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The flyover coming up at Ukkadam is expected to be thrown open for use by the public by the end of July.

An official in the State Highways Department said the total length of the flyover is 3.8 km, including 2.4 km of extension work from Karumbukkadai to Athupalam junction.

“Land acquisition is not much and it will not hamper the works going on,” the official said. The first phase of the flyover that extends from Big Bazaar Road to Karumbukkadai will be completed by the end of next month and the remaining works by the end of July. Even if there are delays, the entire project will be completed in a couple of months from July, the official said.

Most of the pillars have been constructed and once all the pillar works are over, the deck slabs will be placed, the official added.

An official source in the department said the flyover is coming up at a cost of almost ₹280 crore (only for civil works). The total length of 3.8 km includes 1.4 km in the first phase, 600 metres from Karumbukkadai to Athupalam and four arms of 300 metres each at the junction.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the July schedule sounds far-fetched. “In all probability, I expect it to be completed only by next March as there are a lot of works to be taken up yet,” he said.

