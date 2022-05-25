Ukkadam flyover construction gains momentum

Construction of a flyover at Ukkadam has gained momentum again, an official of the State Highways Department said.

The department is constructing a flyover at Ukkadam from Big Bazaar Street to Athupalam junction for nearly 3.8 km. The official said that the main flyover for 2.4 km from Big Bazaar Street is almost over.

Construction of ramps is going on for this portion. The flyover has been extended to cover the Athupalam junction for more than a km. The land acquisition for this is over and electricity lines need to be shifted. “Works to construct the ramp, the main flyover and the extension are going on simultaneously,” the official said.

The flyover (main and extension) is coming up at a total cost of nearly ₹310 crore, including the cost involved for land acquisition and shifting of wires and cables. While the main carriageway will be four lane, the ramps will be two lane.

The entire project is expected to be completed by mid of next year. Though the construction activities had slowed down for several reasons, the works have gained momentum now as land acquisition is almost over and shifting of lines is also going on, the official added.