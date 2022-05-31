UK looking to invest in Coimbatore in emerging sectors: Dy High Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau May 31, 2022 14:34 IST

British Deputy High Commissioner Oliver Ballhatchet has said there is huge potential for companies in the UK and Coimbatore to cooperate in emerging sectors

The UK is exploring opportunities for British companies to invest in the defence, renewable energy, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors here, British Deputy High Commissioner Oliver Ballhatchet said on Monday. Mr. Ballhatchet, who interacted with industry representatives, said there is a huge potential for companies in the UK and Coimbatore to cooperate in emerging sectors. Coimbatore is a major centre in the defence corridor and offers opportunities. It also has an exposure to on shore wind energy generation and hence, can look at manufacturing for off shore wind mills. EV manufacturing is another area for mutual cooperation. Coimbatore, one of the larger tier-two cities in the country, is growing rapidly in the services sector and flow of talent between the two countries should be promoted, Mr. Ballhatchet said. “With India-Britain Free Trade Agreement proposed, companies in the UK are looking at tier-two cities for cooperation and investment opportunities. There is scope for a Defence sector business mission to visit Coimbatore.”



