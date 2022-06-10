UGD works damage road in Salem

Implementation of Underground Drainage (UGD) works at Military Road in the city has led to severe damage to roads and vehicles are operated on a single lane on this State highway road.

Salem Corporation officials have said that road laying works would begin soon.

Six months ago, Corporation started UGD works on a one km stretch of Military Road on Ponnammapet-Ammapet Road. After work started, a one-way lane in the road was completely blocked and vehicles from both sides operated in a single lane.

As hundreds of private and government buses pass through this road, traffic snarls hit the locality regularly, especially in the morning and in evening time. As this is an important road to connect with Ulundurpet National Highway, this road always looks busy.

G. Anandhakumar, a mini truck driver from Ammapet, said, “we carry powerloom items in our vehicles and unload it in powerloom units in Ammapet. During morning and evening time, we need 20 to 30 minutes to pass this stretch due to traffic. When the railway gates are closed, we need more time to cross this road. On the parallel road (Ammapet-Chinna Kadai Veethi), UGD work is also going on and we cannot use that road also.”

“When it rains, in the single lane, water stagnates and bike riders find it more difficult to pass through the road. Many times, private and government bus drivers enter into arguments when the buses come on both sides. If the Corporation completes the works quickly and open the other lane, traffic congestion will ease in this stretch”, V. Periyasamy, a powerloom unit worker, said.

When contacted by The Hindu, Corporation officials said this week UGD works were completed on the stretch and informed the State Highway Department officially and orally. “We also paid money to the Highway Department for restoration of the road in the one km stretch,” officials added.

The State Highway officials confirmed that the road laying works will start from Monday on the stretch.