UGD works at Devendrapuram in Salem pose threat to public

June 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Inordinate delay in completion of UGD works is causing inconvenience to road users at Devendrapuaram in Salem.

Inordinate delay in completion of UGD works is causing inconvenience to road users at Devendrapuaram in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Underground drainage (UGD) works being carried out for more than two years at Devendrapuram here pose a threat to the public as motorists fall over the pits. Residents urged the Salem Corporation to complete the works soon and re-lay the roads.

Devendrapuram that connects Kallankuthu Main Road, Kitchipalayam Main Road, Chittu Kovil Street, V.O.C. Market, Erumapalayam Main Road, Narayana Nagar, and Karuvattupalam has hundreds of shops. People in the above areas use Devendrapuram to reach Salem Old Bus Stand. But, due to the UGD works taking place for a couple of years in the locality, pits dug for the project pose a threat to people passing through the area.

The Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Katchi (TMUK) state president and a local resident, Poomozhi, said this was one of the congested areas in Salem city. The Corporation that started the UGD works did not plan properly and that was the reason for works prolonging in the area.

People could not even walk on the road, especially during rainy days. On June 10, a woman, who was riding her two-wheeler, fell as she did not know there was a pit filled with sewage. This incident was recorded on a CCTV camera, and the video went viral on social media. People residing in the locality could not park their vehicles there. They parked in other areas and walk to reach home, She added.

As the rainy season had started, the Salem Corporation should give importance to completing the works soon and re-lay the roads. If any untoward incident happened in the coming days, the district administration and the Corporation should take full responsibility, Mr. Poomozhi said.

Ammapet zonal officials said the UGD works were almost complete in Devendrapuram locality, and now they were providing links to residences. The work would be completed soon, the officials added.

