UGD scheme: Coimbatore Corporation to hold public hearings on December 15

Coimbatore Corporation will hold three public hearings on December 15 at as many places to take suggestions, objections from public for the underground drainage scheme it proposes to implement in a part of the old city and a few added areas.

A release from the Corporation said the first meeting would be held between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. at the S.S. Kamalesh Wedding Hall in Thudiyalur for the UGD work to be executed in Saravanampatty and Thudiyalur. The second meeting between noon and 1 p.m. at K.C. Wedding Hall in Kalveerampalayam would be for the work to be executed in Vadavalli and Veerakeralam and the third meeting between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Mani Mahal, near Manis Theatre on ESI Hospital Road, would be for the work to be executed in Singanallur, Ondipudur and Peelamedu.

The release said Corporation and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials would be present at the meetings to explain the salient features of the work.

Dec 6, 2020

