GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UGD project in Coimbatore faces delay due to final stage challenges, labour shortage, evolving layouts

December 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Underground Drainage work slows down in the outer limits of the Coimbatore Corporation.

Underground Drainage work slows down in the outer limits of the Coimbatore Corporation. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Anticipated growth in the outer limits of Coimbatore is facing a setback as delay in Underground Drainage (UGD) project causes concern among residents.

While wards in the Central Zone experience a slowed pace due to high volumes of passing vehicles, additional areas, including Singanallur, parts of Ondipudur, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti, and Vellakinar, report slow progress despite fewer traffic-related challenges.

Councillor of Ward 54 (Peelamedu), D. Baghyam, highlighted the situation, stating, “The majority of the work is complete, but finishing the last leg is taking time. After the rain, we noticed that work was stalled, causing issues to motorists.” Similar concerns have been echoed in Thudiyalur, Sowripalayam, and Ondipudur.

In addition to intermittent rain in the city, labour shortage has been identified as a contributing factor to the delay. A Corporation engineering official explained to The Hindu, “There are enough workers for the first 9 months, but towards the end of the year, several workers head home for the festive season. Despite this, work is being carried out at full capacity.”

While the installation of main underground pipes on each street is nearing completion, officials said there was a minor delay in laying individual connections. Challenges such as constant emergence of new buildings, layout changes, and the need to break pavements and compounds for laying pipes hinder the completion of the project.

Despite calls from ward councillors to expedite UGD works, officials maintain that the project is on track and nearing completion.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.