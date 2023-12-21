UGD project in Coimbatore faces delay due to final stage challenges, labour shortage, evolving layouts

December 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Anticipated growth in the outer limits of Coimbatore is facing a setback as delay in Underground Drainage (UGD) project causes concern among residents.

While wards in the Central Zone experience a slowed pace due to high volumes of passing vehicles, additional areas, including Singanallur, parts of Ondipudur, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti, and Vellakinar, report slow progress despite fewer traffic-related challenges.

Councillor of Ward 54 (Peelamedu), D. Baghyam, highlighted the situation, stating, “The majority of the work is complete, but finishing the last leg is taking time. After the rain, we noticed that work was stalled, causing issues to motorists.” Similar concerns have been echoed in Thudiyalur, Sowripalayam, and Ondipudur.

In addition to intermittent rain in the city, labour shortage has been identified as a contributing factor to the delay. A Corporation engineering official explained to The Hindu, “There are enough workers for the first 9 months, but towards the end of the year, several workers head home for the festive season. Despite this, work is being carried out at full capacity.”

While the installation of main underground pipes on each street is nearing completion, officials said there was a minor delay in laying individual connections. Challenges such as constant emergence of new buildings, layout changes, and the need to break pavements and compounds for laying pipes hinder the completion of the project.

Despite calls from ward councillors to expedite UGD works, officials maintain that the project is on track and nearing completion.