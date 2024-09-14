UGC extends autonomous status of Government Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, till 2027-28

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended autonomy of Government Arts College, Coimbatore, which is the second most preferred institution among government colleges in the State, for a five-year period.

The college receives high number of applications for entry into both UG and PG programmes, next only to the Presidency Arts and Science College, Chennai.

The college came under affiliation of Bharathiar University during 1982-83, and was accorded autonomous status during 1987-88.

Since then it is consistently among the top three government colleges in Tamil Nadu, which the Principal, M.R. Yezhili, and faculty attribute to the emphasis on co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, including sports, to ensure multi-dimensional personality development of the learners.

The Institutional Data submitted by the college for NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2024 states that there are 5,235 students in the UG programmes, and 1,232 students in the PG programmes. All the students, pursuing any of the 22 UG or 21 PG courses, receive full tuition fee reimbursement from the State and Central governments.

The UGC communication, issued last month to Bharathiar University, says that the UGC, in its meeting held on January 1 this year, approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to extend the autonomous status to Government Arts College, Coimbatore, from the academic year 2023-24 to 2027-2028.

