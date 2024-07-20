UGC bars Periyar University from offering online programmes for two academic years

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred Periyar University from offering online programmes for two academic years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter dated July 10, UGC secretary Manish R. Joshi said the UGC debarred Salem Periyar University from offering online programmes for the academic years 2024–25 and 2025–26. “It is for the information of the public and all concerned stakeholders that, based on the recommendations of the Complaint Redressal Committee, the Commission, in its 578th meeting held on March 13, 2024, has decided to bar [the varsity] from offering online programmes for two academic years. The public are advised not to take admission in any programme in online mode at Periyar University from July-August 2024 to January-February 2026 academic sessions,” Mr. Joshi added.

Faculty members said that after establishing Periyar University in 1997, in 2001–02, it started the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) and offered various courses. A total of 145 courses were offered through the distance mode. Following various issues and allegations raised against PRIDE, the UGC cancelled the approval in 2015. The university worked on the issues, and in 2020, PRIDE once again got UGC approval, but to run only 13 courses, including four postgraduate courses. Later, the name was changed to Centre for Distance and Online Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the university launched the online degree programmes in January 2021 in collaboration with private firms and offered seven courses: B.A. English, B.Com., M.A. History, M.A. English, M.B.A., M.Sc. Mathematics and M.Com. Through this collaboration, the university and private firms shared the earnings. The fee for courses in online programmes was equal to that of private colleges. The fee ranged from ₹41,000 to ₹74,500 for three years for Indian students and ₹76,000 to ₹1.11 lakh for foreign students.

But allegations were also raised against these online programmes, and various complaints were sent to the UGC. Based on the complaints, UGC barred the university from offering online programmes for two academic years. This UGC’s decision would severely affect the reputation of the university among the public, the faculty members added.

Officials attached to Periyar University said students admitted in the past would not be affected by this. Steps were taken to sort out the issues and obtain permission again from the UGC, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.