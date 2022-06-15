Ugandan woman found dead near Coimbatore

The Kovilpalayam police have approached the Immigration Department to find out the details of a woman hailing from Uganda whose body was found in a decomposing state at her rented house near Keeranatham on Monday.

The police wanted to know the purpose of the stay of the deceased, namely Fauzia Azizi Mugenyi (39) from Uganda.

According to the police, the woman had been staying in a rented house at Telecom Avenue at Keeranatham for the past three months.

The owner of the house reported to the police about foul smell coming from the house when he had come to the place to collect rent on Monday evening. The police broke open the door in the presence of the village administrative officer and found Mugenyi dead in a pool of blood. There was also blood in a tray. The police found three mobile phones and some tablets among others in the room.

The police said that the house owner had come to the place on June 11 and knocked the door apart from trying to reach the foreigner over the phone several times. However, there was no response. Abdul Rahman, a friend of her from Sudan, had met her last on June 5 as per his statement, the police said.

Kovilpalayam inspector L. Sivakumar said that the woman had undergone a surgery for ulcer at a private hospital which was also confirmed by the hospital administration.

“We suspect that she died of post-surgery complications. Cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police are working to find out her purpose of stay and type of visa she had etc,” he said.

The Kovilpalayam police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Rahman.