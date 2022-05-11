Ugandan national held at Coimbatore airport for smuggling drugs

Officials from the Department of Customs, on Monday, arrested a Ugandan national and recovered 892 gm of Methamphetamine from her.

Sandra Nanteza, who arrived by Air Arabia flight, was intercepted at the Coimbatore airport on May 6, based on inputs provided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Based on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Coimbatore, the woman was taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, where 81 pellets were recovered from her body.

Tests revealed that the substance recovered from the pellets was Methamphetamine, a narcotic drug under NDPS Act.

The total weight of the homogenous mixture recovered and seized was 892 gram and it’s approximate value was ₹ 2.68 crore in the international grey market. The woman was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.