Uganda High Commissioner interacts with Coimbatore industrialists

High Commissioner of Uganda Grace Akello interacted with industrialists here recently on business opportunities in Uganda in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

A press release from the Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, said it organised an interaction between its members and the High Commissioner to explore trade and bilateral investment opportunities between Uganda and Coimbatore.

Ms. Akello highlighted the possible areas of mutual collaboration between Coimbatore and Uganda and explained about the assistance provided by the Uganda Government for setting up business in that country. The interaction also focussed on business opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, education, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and information technology.

Chairman of CII, Coimbatore, S. Prashanth, explained that there are several MSMEs here who are excelling in manufacturing. Uganda accepts even minimum investment and there is an opportunity for the MSMEs. Uganda and nearby African countries are a big market for Indian companies that invest there. Those in Uganda can look at sending students to Coimbatore for education and those who are looking at affordable healthcare can also come here from Uganda.

District Industries Centre General Manager B. Karthigaivasan said about 15 people attended the meeting. It was a focused meeting with the Uganda High Commissioner explaining details of sectors where Indian industries can invest. Even in agriculture, crops such as coffee and tapioca were cultivated on large areas there.