UG counselling for students under 7.5% quota begins at TNAU

December 02, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has begun the counselling to fill 413 seats under the 7.5 % reservation quota for students who studied in State government schools from Class VI to XII, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said on Friday.

Of the 7,755 students who had applied for 12 courses, 1,006 were rejected after verification. The 6,602 eligible students will undergo counselling to fill 395 academic and 18 vocational seats.

Under this quota, the students need not have to pay the total fee of ₹90,225 — ₹50,225 course fee and ₹40,000 hostel fee — as per the Government Order issued in March 2022 by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the V-C said.

The counselling for the general quota will be held on December 8, Ms. Geethalakshmi said.

Further, she said the TNAU is still awaiting to fill the 20 % Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) quota from across the nation and that classes would begin in January 2023 once the seats were filled.

