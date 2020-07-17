UG admission process to start in August: TNAU

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will start in August the admission to 10 undergraduate degree courses in 14 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges.
Online
A release from the University Dean, Agriculture, and Chairman, Admissions, M. Kalyanasundaram said Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar would launch the online admission process in the first week of August for the undergraduate programmes – B.Sc. in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, food, nutrition and dietetics, sericulture and agri business management and B.Tech. in agriculture engineering, food technology, biotechnology and energy and environmental engineering – and also in affiliated colleges.
The University was looking to fill 1,600 seats in constituent colleges and 3,100 seats in affiliated colleges, Mr. Kalyanasundaram said and added that the admission was completely an online process in all the following stages – online registration, application filling, rank list release, counselling process, seat allotment, certificate verification, sliding process and provisional seat allotment.
Submit details
Those interested in applying for the UG courses should visit www.tnauonline.in and submit all necessary details with application fee from August 1.
The University had provided information detailing the admission process.
To have the doubts cleared candidates or others would do well to dial 0422-6611322 or 6611328 or 6611345 or 6611346 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on working days, he added.
