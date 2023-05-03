Udumalpet Municipality’s move to extend lease of market sans tender triggers protest by council members

May 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The move by the Udumalpet Muncipality to extend the lease of the daily market to the existing lessee for 50% lesser amount has drawn criticism from a majority of council members, reflecting the rumblings within the DMK.

Last week, the monthly meeting of the local body to discuss this issue along with other matters was called off as the DMK members, who constitute a majority in the house had resolved to staunchly oppose the decision. A total of 87 resolutions were listed in the agenda.

As against revenue of ₹1.10 crore generated through tender last year for the market, the local body was said to have made a move to extend the lease to the same lessee for ₹55 lakh.

“The thumb rule is that the tender rate must be increased by at least 5% year on year. Most of the ruling party councillors are not prepared to accept the decision of chairman M. Matheen,” a DMK member said.

In the municipality with 33 wards, as many as 26 are represented by ruling party councillors. Of the rest, three are AIADMK members, and one each belong to MDMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. One seat is vacant due to death of a councillor.

The local body has announced its next meeting on May 5. Members said their foremost priority will be to demand compliance with the tender process for leasing out the market, at the meeting.

Mr. Matheen did not respond to phone calls.

The DMK councillors, meanwhile, have reportedly conveyed to the high command that decisions taken by the local body in contravention of established tender norms will reflect negatively in the Lok Sabha election next year.