Udhayanidhi withdraws remark on Coimbatore after DMK’s local body victory

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing leader and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday that he was withdrawing his remark on Coimbatore people after the party’s remarkable performance in the local body elections.

“I had, prior to local body election, remarked that people in Coimbatore were mischievous and could not be relied upon. I am now withdrawing the remark as you have given 96 out of 100 seats to the DMK and its allies in the Corporation and majority in seven municipalities,” he said at a party function.

He said he had also promised to return to Coimbatore often if the DMK was voted to power in the local body election. And, now he had returned.

The DMK’s victory in local body election in Coimbatore reflected people’s confidence on the Chief Minister in the past eight months since the party returned to power. And, in ensuring the victory, credit should be given to Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Sentil Balaji who had delivered on his promise to not just giving his 100% in election, but 1000%.

The DMK government had given ₹200 crore to the Coimbatore Corporation as special fund and in the budget presented a couple of days ago had announced a technology park.

A party communique said education assistance of ₹10,000 each was given to 524 school and college students and stitching machines to 500 women.