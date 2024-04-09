ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi urges cadres to ensure thumping win in Krishnagiri

April 09, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, campaigning for Congress candidate K.Gopinath in Krishnagiri on Monday, urged party cadres to ensure a thumping victory for the DMK alliance. Mr. Udhayanidhi also listed out the manifesto promises.

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Udhayanidhi asked women in the crowd who was responsible for the rise in prices of LPG cylinders.

Mocking Mr. Modi’s handling of the Covid pandemic, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, “on the one hand there was Modi, who asked you to light a lamp, bang plates and ring bells; on the other hand, there was Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who, upon taking the vaccine shot, entered a COVID ward with PPE and inspected medical care; and created scientific awareness about the pandemic.”

Mr. Udhayanidhi also listed the number of beneficiaries in Krishnagiri benefiting from the various flagship schemes of the DMK government, starting from the breakfast scheme, to the women-centric schemes of the government.

CONNECT WITH US