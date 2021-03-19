Udhayanidhi takes a dig at PMK alliance with AIADMK

“What happened to the list of corruption charges (against AIADMK Government) submitted by PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss to the Governor”,” DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin asked while campaigning at Karimangalam in Palacodde Assembly constituency on Friday.

The PMK leader submitted a long list of charges of corruption against the AIADMK government to the Governor. He (Dr.Anbumani Ramadoss) called O. Paneerselvam names. Today, they have aligned with the AIADMK without any shame, said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin. The PMK had alleged “several thousands of crores in corruption by the AIADMK ministers and yet they have joined the corrupt bandwagon”.

Campaigning for DMK candidate P.K. Murugan, who will face off AIADMK’s Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan in Palacodde, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin also alleged that the “mystery” behind the death of the AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa remained unsolved.

He cautioned the people that votes for the AIADMK and its the candidate would go to the BJP.