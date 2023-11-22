ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin unveils bronze statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi in Krishnagiri

November 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau

The bronze statue of M. Karunanidhi that was unveiled in Krishnagiri on Wednesday, | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A bronze statue of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was unveiled by Minister for Youth and Sports Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. The statue found its rightful place after a struggle, said Mr. Stalin, who also thanked the party general secretary Durai Murugan present at the event.

 Mr. Stalin called it an honour bestowed upon him by Mr. Murugan, who had long been a fellow traveller of the late Chief Minister. Mr. Stalin urged the cadre to take an oath to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Murugan showered his wishes on Mr. Stalin, as a “loyalist of Gopalapuram”.

