ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin to visit Erode today

April 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will visit Erode on Saturday and take part in a government function at Perundurai and also thank the voters of Erode (East) Assembly constituency for which by-election was held in February.

A release from DMK said that Mr. Stalin would distribute welfare assistance at a function at Perundurai at 4 p.m. Later, he would thank the voters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Agraharam, Karungalpalayam Gandhi Statue area and at Marapalam Anna Tex Medu. The DMK-backed Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan had registered a thumping victory in the by-election that was necessitated by the death of Mr. Elangovan’s son E. Thirumahan Everaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US