Udhayanidhi Stalin to visit Erode today

April 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will visit Erode on Saturday and take part in a government function at Perundurai and also thank the voters of Erode (East) Assembly constituency for which by-election was held in February.

A release from DMK said that Mr. Stalin would distribute welfare assistance at a function at Perundurai at 4 p.m. Later, he would thank the voters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Agraharam, Karungalpalayam Gandhi Statue area and at Marapalam Anna Tex Medu. The DMK-backed Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan had registered a thumping victory in the by-election that was necessitated by the death of Mr. Elangovan’s son E. Thirumahan Everaa.