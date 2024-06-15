Udhayanidhi Stalin releases new logo of SDAT

The new logo of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) was released in Tiruppur by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday.

The Minister said several initiatives were taken to raise Tamil Nadu to the first position in sports. It had established its eminence in sports by attaining the second slot in Khelo India Games.

The Minister initiated distribution of 33 kinds of sports kits for cricket, football and other games and activities worth ₹86 crore to 12,618 village panchayats in the State, under ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit’ Scheme, by flagging off consignments to districts across the State. A total of 410 sportspersons from 265 village panchayats in Tiruppur district received the kits in person.

Sports kits were being distributed to all panchayats to harness the talents of rural youth, he said.

Addressing a public function at Angeripalayam , Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said people had cast their votes hoping for fulfilment of poll promises, and the same verdict must be ensured for the (2026) Assembly polls as well. “We have the responsibility to fulfil the promises,” he said.

As promised, an announcement for establishing a new sports stadium in Dharapuram constituency would be made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the forthcoming Assembly session, he said.

About 300 sportspersons were provided with assistance through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation. Tamil Nadu was recognised as the Best State for Promoting Sports by the CII and The Hindu - Sportstar. Cash incentives to the tune of ₹17 crore were provided by the Chief Minister to 700 sports performers at international and national levels, he added.

International hurdles champion and Olympian Tharun Ayyasamy and gold medallist in Khelo India Games Pravina were honoured by Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin during the event.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Library at Mangalam.

