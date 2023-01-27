Udhayanidhi Stalin launches indirect attack on Union Government, Prime Minister

January 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Salem

In an indirect attack on the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged on Friday that some were insecure about a true documentary about them and therefore banned it.

The Minister, who participated in a function at a private school in Salem, distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 221.42 crore to 26,649 beneficiaries. He inaugurated 291 completed projects at ₹ 105.64 crore and laid the foundation for 11 scheme works at ₹ 1.36 crore.

Speaking at the event, he claimed that the previous AIADMK government had left the State with debt to the tune of several lakh crores. In 20 months of DMK rule, the Chief Minister fulfilled 70% of electoral promises. Through free bus travel, women took 216 crore trips across the State, including 14.58 crore trips by women in Salem. The Chief Minister tackled COVID-19 second wave efficiently and reduced the deaths. People were afraid to go to hospitals for ailments during the pandemic. To compensate for it, the Chief Minister introduced the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme and distributed more than one crore medicine kits to beneficiaries.

The ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme benefited 1.14 lakh girl students in the State, and 1.04 lakh students have applied for monthly financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 under the scheme now. In Salem district, 8,017 girl students have benefited. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has benefited 1.16 lakh students in the State, including 5,447 students in Salem. ‘

“Of the 1.50 lakh farmers who are receiving free electricity, 6,815 are in Salem,” the Minister added.

Later in the evening, the Minister honoured 1,000 senior DMK cadres with financial assistance at Edappadi.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, District Collector S. Karmegam, MPs Pon. Gautam Sigamani and S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, and officials participated.