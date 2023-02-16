ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects schools in Salem

February 16, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin having breakfast with students at a government school in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected schools and breakfast provided to students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Thursday.

The Minister inspected Corporation primary schools at Maniyanoor and Mullai Nagar. The Minister inspected the kitchen in these schools and inquired with the students about the food provided to them.

At Mullai Nagar, the Minister ate breakfast with the students. The Minister also verified the staff register in the school and gave instructions to keep the school toilets neat and clean.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he inspected the food provided to the students. Some students expressed their views. The main objective of this scheme is to attract more students to schools. Now, the number of students coming to school has increased. This scheme benefits 1.14 lakh students from 1,545 schools across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Salem district, 5,447 students from 54 schools have benefited, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US