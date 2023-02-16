Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects schools in Salem

February 16, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Salem

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected schools and breakfast provided to students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Thursday.

The Minister inspected Corporation primary schools at Maniyanoor and Mullai Nagar. The Minister inspected the kitchen in these schools and inquired with the students about the food provided to them.

At Mullai Nagar, the Minister ate breakfast with the students. The Minister also verified the staff register in the school and gave instructions to keep the school toilets neat and clean.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he inspected the food provided to the students. Some students expressed their views. The main objective of this scheme is to attract more students to schools. Now, the number of students coming to school has increased. This scheme benefits 1.14 lakh students from 1,545 schools across the State.

In Salem district, 5,447 students from 54 schools have benefited, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin added.