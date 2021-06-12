Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes relief aid

SALEM

12 June 2021 23:40 IST

Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA, distributed relief assistance offered by the DMK under the Ondiranaivom Vaa scheme launched by the party.

Mr. Stalin distributed rice bags to beneficiaries at Kanankuruchi and said that arrangements have been made to distribute them to beneficiaries’ homes. He requested the public to get vaccinated to contain COVID-19 disease.

Mr. Stalin would be visiting all constituencies here and distributing the relief items on Saturday and Sunday. R. Rajendran, MLA, and Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji were present.