Udhayanidhi Stalin conducts surprise inspections at Government student hostels in Coimbatore

February 28, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at the Adi Dravidar Government Hostel for SC/ST students at Ondipudur and the Government Boys’ Hostel at Balasundaram Road in Coimbatore.

During the inspections, the Minister engaged directly with hostel residents, enquiring about the quality of amenities provided and took feedback from the inmates regarding food, accommodation, and sanitation arrangements. Further, he held discussions with the students.

He was accompanied by Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthuswamy and Minister of Industries T.R.B Raja, who are in Coimbatore for an official visit.

Accompanying the Minister during the inspections were District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

The Minister is set to distribute job offers to several government students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and distribute sports equipment to village panchayats in a bid to promoting sports in rural areas here on Thursday.

