Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns in Dharmapuri

April 08, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi campaigned for DMK candidate A. Mani here on Monday.

Addressing the voters, Mr. Udhayanidhi, recalled the DMK’s victory in the last Lok Sabha elections that propelled DMK candidate Dr. Senthil Kumar to a victory by a whopping margin of 75,000 voters.

Suggesting that the opposition (the AIADMK and the PMK in the opposite camps) was divided unlike the last elections, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK’s victory should be far more easier and stronger this time, but only if the cadres worked.

He also pointed out the defeat of the DMK candidate and district secretary Thadagam Subramani in the Dharmapuri assembly contituency to the PMK and called upon cadres “to not be fooled once again” and ensure that its DMK candidate won.

Listing out the various projects inaugurated, and launched for works in Dharmapuri, Mr. Udhayanidhi highlighted the Thoppur ghat’s flyover project sanctioned to prevent accidents.

The minister also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he claimed visited the State only during elections to ask for votes. “But it is the DMK that always stayed with people and fulfilled its promises made in the last elections.”

The promises made by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had seen fruition now. The free bus ride scheme has seen over nine crore bus journeys undertaken by women in Dharmapuri, 14,000 girls are getting monthly assistance of ₹1,000 in Dharmapuri under Pudumai Penn scheme, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

