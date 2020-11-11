Udhayanidhi Stalin begins tour of western districts

COIMBATORE

11 November 2020 23:44 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin began his tour of a few western districts on Wednesday.

After arriving in the city in the afternoon, he left for Erode, where, according to sources, he would interact with youth wing office-bearers. He would then proceed to Namakkal to interact with the local leaders there before returning to the city on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin would also interact with the youth wing office-bearers in Coimbatore, the sources added.

