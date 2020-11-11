CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 11 November 2020 23:44 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin begins tour of western districts
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin began his tour of a few western districts on Wednesday.
After arriving in the city in the afternoon, he left for Erode, where, according to sources, he would interact with youth wing office-bearers. He would then proceed to Namakkal to interact with the local leaders there before returning to the city on Thursday.
Mr. Stalin would also interact with the youth wing office-bearers in Coimbatore, the sources added.
