Udhayanidhi Stalin pays respect to Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in Salem

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin garlanded the statute near Salem Collectorate and led the Social Justice Day pledge

September 17, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin garlanding the statue of Periyar on the occasion of 145rd birth anniversary in Salem in Tamil Nadu on September 17, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin garlanding the statue of Periyar on the occasion of 145rd birth anniversary in Salem in Tamil Nadu on September 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanded and paid respects to social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy separately on his 145th birth anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin garlanded the statute near Salem Collectorate and led the Social Justice Day pledge. Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, Salem District Collector S. Karmegam, MLA R. Rajendran, and Salem Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran were also present.

On behalf of the AIADMK, its general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanded Periyar Ramasamy’s statue and paid respects. Former Minister S. Semmalai, MLA E. Balasubramanian, and local body representatives accompanied the AIADMK general secretary.

