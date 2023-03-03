HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udhayanidhi inaugurates jallikattu in Namakkal

March 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
A youth attempts to tame a bull at the jallikattu event held at Senthamangalam in Namakkal district on Friday.

A youth attempts to tame a bull at the jallikattu event held at Senthamangalam in Namakkal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the jallikattu event at Jangalapuram in Senthamangalam here and inspected the breakfast provided to school students on Friday.

In the event, 400 bulls from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, and Madurai participated. Over 300 bull tamers took part and tamed the bulls. The bulls were checked by veterinarians before entering the arena. The Minister also distributed prizes to the winners.

Later, Mr. Udhayanidhi inspected the early intervention centre for the differently abled persons on the Namakkal South Government Higher Secondary School campus. He later went to the municipal primary school at Alagu Nagar and enquired about the breakfast provided to the students. The Minister ate breakfast with the students.

In the evening, Mr. Udhayanidhi unveiled the Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai statute at the Namakkal Kavignar Government Women’s Arts College.

At the function, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said that to encourage women students to pursue higher education, the government provided ₹1,000 as monthly assistance under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, and in this college alone, 1,854 students were receiving the assistance.

Explaining Namakkal Kavignar’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, Mr. Udhayanidhi said it was our duty to teach the true history to this generation. He added that the college would soon get an auditorium and indoor stadium. Later, he honoured the family members of Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and officials participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.