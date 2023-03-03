Udhayanidhi inaugurates jallikattu in Namakkal

March 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Namakkal

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the jallikattu event at Jangalapuram in Senthamangalam here and inspected the breakfast provided to school students on Friday.

In the event, 400 bulls from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, and Madurai participated. Over 300 bull tamers took part and tamed the bulls. The bulls were checked by veterinarians before entering the arena. The Minister also distributed prizes to the winners.

Later, Mr. Udhayanidhi inspected the early intervention centre for the differently abled persons on the Namakkal South Government Higher Secondary School campus. He later went to the municipal primary school at Alagu Nagar and enquired about the breakfast provided to the students. The Minister ate breakfast with the students.

In the evening, Mr. Udhayanidhi unveiled the Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai statute at the Namakkal Kavignar Government Women’s Arts College.

At the function, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said that to encourage women students to pursue higher education, the government provided ₹1,000 as monthly assistance under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, and in this college alone, 1,854 students were receiving the assistance.

Explaining Namakkal Kavignar’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, Mr. Udhayanidhi said it was our duty to teach the true history to this generation. He added that the college would soon get an auditorium and indoor stadium. Later, he honoured the family members of Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and officials participated.