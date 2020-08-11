Udhagamandalam traders demand reopening of municipal market

A section of traders at the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market staged a demonstration outside the market premises on Tuesday demanding that it be reopened. The market has been closed for a week as a few traders had tested positive for COVID-19.
The district administration had sealed a section of the market soon after a trader tested positive on August 3. However, a few more traders in the market too tested positive, leading to the closure of the entire market.
Officials said the market would be reopened only after all the traders and people working in the market were tested for COVID-19. However, five days after the market was closed, the traders staged the protest.
Police and officials from the Revenue department and the municipality held talks with the traders, who argued that shutting the market down was not only impacting the livelihoods of people dependant on the business, but also residents of the town and surrounding areas, most of whom shop for groceries and essential items at the market.
After negotiations, the traders dispersed. Municipal officials said a section of the market might be allowed to function from Wednesday. They said the primary contacts of the three persons, who tested positive, had been kept under home quarantine and would be tested for the disease.
