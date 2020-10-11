Udhagamandalam Municipality urged to desilt Kodappamund channel

UDHAGAMANDALAM

11 October 2020 23:26 IST

Residents living around the Kodappamund channel have demanded that the Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) carry out desilting work on the channel to prevent flooding of the low-lying areas around town.

Residents said that due to the channel not being desilted regularly before the monsoon, they face the threat of flooding their homes each year. R. Sumanth, a resident who lives near the ATC bus stand, said that sewage being let into the channel leads to many sections of the Kodappamund channel getting blocked, leading to a higher chance of flooding when it rain.

“Due to the channel being extremely polluted with the town’s sewage, the water when it enters our homes poses a health risk to residents. We have also seen these flooding events more commonly over the last few years due to more intense showers,” he added.

G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Association, said that the municipality should expedite work on overhauling the Underground Drainage (UGD) line work which was announced earlier this year. “Unless the sewage line is established, so that the town’s sewage is separated from the channel, these issues will keep arising every few months,” said Mr. Janardhanan.

He also said that stiff penalties should be imposed on businesses and residences that illegally divert their sewage into the channel. “There are certain choke points along the channel where due to garbage getting collected, are prone to water overflowing, like near the railway station. These places should be regularly desilted till a more permanent solution is found,” said Mr. Janardhanan.