March 08, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The Railway Board has approved stoppage of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express train at Tirupattur station for a minute on an experimental basis, with effect from March 10.

The Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru UDAY Express (No. 22666) will stop at the station at 9.39 a.m., and in the return direction, the train (No. 22665) will stop at 4.34 p.m., a Southern Railway press release said.