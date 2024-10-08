ADVERTISEMENT

‘U’ turns made on Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore

Published - October 08, 2024 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The median opening made for ‘U’ turn on Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police and Highways Department have jointly created new ‘U’ turns between Ramanathapuram and Singanallur, one of the busiest stretches on Tiruchi Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the ‘U’ turns were created with an aim to ease the flow of traffic.

“We had been using barricades at these places to create ‘U’ turns before. We requested the Highways Department to create ‘U’ turns based on which the new structures have been created,” he said.

The new ‘U’ turns have adequate turning radius for big vehicles to make ‘U’ turns, without causing traffic block. The concrete structure of about one feet height was made after demolishing portions of the existing median. If the new arrangement is found effective during the trial, tall and permanent structures would be installed, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the traffic police are assessing the effectiveness of the temporary roundabout created at the Red Cross junction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US