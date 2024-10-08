GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘U’ turns made on Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore

Published - October 08, 2024 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The median opening made for ‘U’ turn on Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore city.

The median opening made for ‘U’ turn on Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police and Highways Department have jointly created new ‘U’ turns between Ramanathapuram and Singanallur, one of the busiest stretches on Tiruchi Road.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the ‘U’ turns were created with an aim to ease the flow of traffic.

“We had been using barricades at these places to create ‘U’ turns before. We requested the Highways Department to create ‘U’ turns based on which the new structures have been created,” he said.

The new ‘U’ turns have adequate turning radius for big vehicles to make ‘U’ turns, without causing traffic block. The concrete structure of about one feet height was made after demolishing portions of the existing median. If the new arrangement is found effective during the trial, tall and permanent structures would be installed, officials said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police are assessing the effectiveness of the temporary roundabout created at the Red Cross junction.

