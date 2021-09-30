‘U’-turn points closed at 17 spots in Coimbatore city

In an effort to prevent accidents, the Police ordered the closure of openings in medians at 17 spots in the city to avoid ‘U’ turns by vehicles.

The police said in a statement that the city traffic police conducted a field survey to check accident-prone areas and identified these locations. As part of the efforts to prevent accidents on State and National Highways in the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar ordered the closure of the median openings as per directions of Commissioner of Police Deepak M. Damor, according to the statement.

Out of the 17 spots, 11 are under Traffic East Sub-division. These are Peelamedu Pudur Junction on Avinashi Road, Textool Amman Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar and near Prozone Mall and Krishna Wedding Hall on Sathy Road and SIHS Colony Junction, Jaishanthi Junction, near Thyagi Shanmuga Nagar, near ELGI Company, near VGM Hospital, near Krishna Colony and near Iyer Hospital on Trichy Road.

The remaining six locations are under Traffic West Sub-division, namely Venkatasamy Road West Junction, Thirumoorthy Layout and Arokiasamy Road West on Thadagam Road, near P.N. Pudur Lakshmi Vinayagar Temple and near Vallalar Hospital on Maruthamalai Road and Ujjaini Makaliamman Temple Junction in Ukkadam.

“This initiative will reduce accidents as well as traffic congestions,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause. The gap between two openings on central medians should be at least 500 m in cities as per the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress, he said, adding that this was not implemented in the past. The authorities must henceforth ensure that the median openings are at least 18 m wide to ensure smooth ‘U’ turns, placement of caution boards 30 m before any openings and smaller median openings for pedestrians with necessary markings, he added.