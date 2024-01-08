Tyres stolen from police-seized lorry in Salem, alleges lorry owner

January 08, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

A tipper lorry owner alleged that tyres from his lorry seized by the Karipatti police were stolen on Monday.

Ashokan, a resident of Kannankurichi in Salem City, submitted a petition to the District Collectorate on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ashokan said that in May 2023, Karipatti police had seized his tipper lorry based on a complaint filed by revenue officials for excavating mud from poramboke land. While the matter was taken to court, the vehicle remained parked near the police station. “Meanwhile, last week, while visiting the police station, we found three tyres in my tipper lorry and over 200 litres of diesel stolen. While raising the issue, the police assured to investigate the matter,” Mr. Ashokan added.

Karipatti police said that a total of five vehicles, including three tipper lorries were seized based on complaints from revenue officials. Based on the lorry owner’s allegations, two special teams are investigating the missing tyres and a case will be registered soon, the police added.