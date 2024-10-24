Twofold increase in vehicles using Dhimbam Ghat Road

As lorries continue transporting maize and potatoes from Karnataka to markets in Tamil Nadu, the number of vehicles using Dhimbam Ghat Road has doubled in the past four weeks.

A 29-km stretch of the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) from the Bannari forest check-post to the Karapallam forest check-post, near the State border with Karnataka.

With roadkills reported on the stretch, the Madras High Court in its order dated April 6, 2022 imposed new regulations. It includes a ban on the movement of vehicles with 12 wheels, restrictions on lorries with over 16.2 tonnes, and permitting light commercial vehicles and four-wheelers only between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Other heavy commercial vehicles were banned from using the stretch from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Since the implementation of the night ban, no animal deaths were reported so far.

Lorries transporting vegetables, fruits, milk, poultries, sugarcane, various agricultural and non-agricultural products from Talavadi and various places in Karnataka use the ghat road to reach markets and other places in Erode, Mettupalayam and Coimbatore. “On an average 1,000 to 1,300 vehicles pass through the Bannari check-post every day, which has increased to over 2,000,” said an official at the Forest Department. Likewise, 250 to 300 lorries cross the Pulinjur check post in Karnataka and enter the Karapallam check post. “The number of lorries crossing the check post is between 600 and 650 every day,” said the official to The Hindu.

Harvesting of maize and potato in the Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka began four weeks ago. “The harvesting season is likely to conclude by Deepavali and the number of lorries transporting potatoes has reduced significantly,” the official pointed out.

Another reason for the increase in vehicles using the ghat road is tourists who visit Hasanur, Talavadi and other places in Karnataka during vacation and weekends. “Their vehicles contribute about 20% of the vehicle flow,” said the official. Many visitors who took selfies with elephants in the background at Hasanur were fined ₹10,000 each, as the Forest Department continues to warn visitors against disturbing wild animals.

