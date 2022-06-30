Coimbatore

Two arrested for smuggling gutkha in Salem

The district police arrested two persons  on charges of smuggling gutkha on Wednesday.

According to police, the arrested were D. Sachin, a native of Rajasthan, and R. Raja, who owns a grocery store at Thedavur. The gutkha worth ₹4 lakh were found in gunny bags. They were remanded in prison.


