Two arrested for smuggling gutkha in Salem
The district police arrested two persons on charges of smuggling gutkha on Wednesday.
According to police, the arrested were D. Sachin, a native of Rajasthan, and R. Raja, who owns a grocery store at Thedavur. The gutkha worth ₹4 lakh were found in gunny bags. They were remanded in prison.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.