Two arrested for smuggling ganja in Salem
The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB-CID) arrested two persons on charges of smuggling ganja on Tuesday.
The arrested were T. Murugan (26) of Theerthagiri in Dharmapuri district and S. Maheswaran (26) of Manaparai in Tiruchi district, both lory drivers.
They were arrested during a vehicle check at Kuppanur. The officials seized 200 kg of ganja worth₹20 lakh from the lorry.
