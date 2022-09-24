Two youths killed in road accident in Erode

Two persons were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling in rammed a tree near Kannadipudur in Erode district on Saturday.

According to the police, N. Karthick (22) of Nambiyur and his friend K. Sankar (23) of Elathur were heading to Nambiyur from Kavunthapadi during the early hours of Saturday. While they were nearing Kannadipudur, their motorcycle rammed a roadside tree. The two sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The bodies were sent to Perundurai Government Hospital for postmortem. Kavunthapadi police have registered a case and are investigating.