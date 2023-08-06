Two youths from Komarapalayam in Tamil Nadu revive handloom weaving

August 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For 64-year-old K.M. Chandran, a handloom weaver at Kavundapadi in Erode district, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in loss of orders from the home textile hub of Karur. He used to weave cotton mats (table and door mats) for buyers in Karur and as a master weaver, had nearly 40 looms under him even six years ago. The orders for mats dropped steeply during the pandemic and never revived.

It was then that he came across Ashok Jegadeesan (31) and Prem Selvaraj (30) of ‘Yaazh Naturals’ at Pullagoundampatty in Salem district, about 20 km from Kavundapadi. For the last two years, he is weaving table mats using cotton, jute, banana fibre, darbha and sambu grass. He has two looms at home and gives job work to 10 to 12 more handloom weavers nearby. He earns ₹5 to ₹10 more per mat compared with what he was earning earlier. “If not for the orders from Yaazh, it would have been difficult to run the family,” he says.

K. Chinnaswamy of Oricheri in Bhavani taluk, a third generation handloom weaver, is also a master weaver supplying yoga mats to customers, including Yaazh. With 25 looms, he produces 30,000 to 40,000 mats a year. He hopes to get more orders from Yaazh to continue operating the looms.

Chandran and Chinnaswamy are among the master weavers supplying handwoven fabrics and mats to Yaazh, a company founded in 2014 by Ashok and Prem. “When we were studying in Class X, Komarapalayam, our home town, had nearly two lakh looms and was famous for traditional carpets and saris. Now, there are just a few thousand looms and even our parents came out of weaving and went to work in companies. Though we are mechanical engineers and were employed with private firms, we decided to quit our jobs and revive handloom weaving in our hometown and started Yaazh,” says Mr. Ashok.

In an effort to enable such weavers to diversify and earn more, Ashok and Prem decided to add value to traditional hand woven products. They started making herbal-dyed yarn and fabric at their plant at Pullagoundampatty, just 10 km from Komarapalayam, and these are given to weavers to make yoga mats, table mats, and garments. Natural dyes are produced from indigo, turmeric, pomegranate shell, black cumin, soap nuts, neem, tulsi, etc. These eco-friendly products are exported mainly to the US and European countries apart from the domestic market. “We give jobs to about 100 weavers. Our turnover last year was ₹2.5 crore and we hope to make ₹4 crore this year,” adds Prem.