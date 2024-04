May 01, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - ERODE

Two youths drowned in River Cauvery near Chinniyampalayam here on Tuesday. The victims were identified as R. Mounish, (18), of Gandhi Nagar in Chinniyampalayam and his friend S. Kabeesh, (17), of the same area

According to police, the two had gone to the river in the afternoon. Onlookers alerted the Modakkurichi police and the Fire and Rescue Services Department, who retrieved the bodies after a four-hour operationand sent to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode for postmortem.

